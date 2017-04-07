Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

High Flying Fun Takes Off at Family Kite Festival

By Amy Blasco for Discovery Museum | April 7, 2017 | 10:31 a.m.

Central Coast residents of all ages will send hundreds of brightly colored kites soaring into the sky at the 8th annual Free Family Kite Festival, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, Santa Maria.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend this community event, presented by the Discovery Museum and the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The festival will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests, food, vendors, and music by family rock band Birdie. Kite ambassadors will be on hand to help families and to ensure smooth flying. There will also be a kite hospital at the park for kites that need first aid.

"With our reputation as a windy city, Santa Maria is the perfect location for the Family Kite Festival," said Chris Slaughter, museum executive director. "We encourage the community to join us for this fun outdoor event that promotes quality, healthy outdoor activities for families."

Children will get to chase after kite tails and try their luck at the Running of the Bols race, during which contestants strapped to parachute-type kites race each other in a demonstration of how energy, inertia and personal grit come together for some wild family fun.

To prepare for the festivities, and in celebration of National Kite Month, the public is invited to the Discovery Museum’s Science Saturday program at 11 a.m., April 22, for kite building and flying lessons with Glen Rothstein, director of American Kitefliers Association Region 12.

The festival is made possible by presenting sponsor, the Santa Maria Public Airport, and community sponsors Rabobank, Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, Vernon Edwards Constructors, Coca-Cola, the Santa Barbara Foundation, KSBY, and the Santa Maria Sun.

The Discovery Museum, at 705 S. McClelland St., offers 13,000 square feet of please-touch exhibits, weekly programs and special events that explore ourselves, our valley, our world and beyond. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 928-8414.

— Amy Blasco for Discovery Museum.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 