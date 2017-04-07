High Flying Fun Takes Off at Family Kite Festival

Central Coast residents of all ages will send hundreds of brightly colored kites soaring into the sky at the 8th annual Free Family Kite Festival, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, Santa Maria.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend this community event, presented by the Discovery Museum and the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The festival will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests, food, vendors, and music by family rock band Birdie. Kite ambassadors will be on hand to help families and to ensure smooth flying. There will also be a kite hospital at the park for kites that need first aid.

"With our reputation as a windy city, Santa Maria is the perfect location for the Family Kite Festival," said Chris Slaughter, museum executive director. "We encourage the community to join us for this fun outdoor event that promotes quality, healthy outdoor activities for families."

Children will get to chase after kite tails and try their luck at the Running of the Bols race, during which contestants strapped to parachute-type kites race each other in a demonstration of how energy, inertia and personal grit come together for some wild family fun.

To prepare for the festivities, and in celebration of National Kite Month, the public is invited to the Discovery Museum’s Science Saturday program at 11 a.m., April 22, for kite building and flying lessons with Glen Rothstein, director of American Kitefliers Association Region 12.

The festival is made possible by presenting sponsor, the Santa Maria Public Airport, and community sponsors Rabobank, Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, Vernon Edwards Constructors, Coca-Cola, the Santa Barbara Foundation, KSBY, and the Santa Maria Sun.

The Discovery Museum, at 705 S. McClelland St., offers 13,000 square feet of please-touch exhibits, weekly programs and special events that explore ourselves, our valley, our world and beyond. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit smvdiscoverymuseum.org or call 928-8414.

— Amy Blasco for Discovery Museum.