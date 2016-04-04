Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:05 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Kite Master Rakesh Bahadur to Perform Indoor Flying Exhibition Prior to Santa Barbara Kite Festival

By David Hefferman for the Santa Barbara Kite Festival | April 4, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Rakesh Bahadur, kite master for the Santa Barbara Kite Festival, will perform an indoor kite-flying exhibition from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2016, at the Page Youth Center, located at 4540 Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara.

This windless kite flying exhibition will showcase Bahadur’s expert kite flying abilities in celebration of the 31st Santa Barbara Kite Festival, coming Sunday, April 10, 2016.

This year the Santa Barbara Kite Festival has new extended hours from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. as well as new kite contests. In addition to the always popular “Children’s Tail Chase,” new kite contests will include “Best of Fest,” “Best Ground Display” (banners, flags display), “Youngest & Oldest Kite Flyers,” “Most Unique/Unusual Kite,” “Funniest Kite” and “Most Unflyable Kite.”

Popular past contests will return including “Most Beautiful” (handmade & commercial), “Highest Flying,” “Largest & Smallest Kites,” “Kite Fighting” and “Sport Flying.” 

Prizes will be awarded to all contest winners.

Thanks to a proclamation approved by the Santa Barbara City Council, the month of April is officially designated as “Kite Month” in Santa Barbara, and the month-long event is promoted in coordination with National Kite Month of April.

The Santa Barbara Kite Festival has also been recognized by the city for its annual contributions to community recreation and family fun.

The Santa Barbara Kite Festival is held each year on Santa Barbara City College’s west campus lawn, which is located at 973 Cliff Drive next to the Garvin Theatre, a short distance from the main campus. 

Admission to the festival is free. Parking is available on both west campus and the main campus. Kites can be purchased at the festival.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page or www.sbkitefest.com.

— David Hefferman represents the Santa Barbara Kite Festival.

 

