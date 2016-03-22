Kite Surfer Rescued From Water At El Capitán State Beach

State Parks lifeguards and the County Fire water rescue team help a kite surfer to shore

A 41-year-old female kite surfer in distress was helped out of the water by El Capitán State Beach lifeguards Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent engines and a water rescue team to the scene around 3 p.m. after a kite surfer was reported in distress a quarter-mile off the beach, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

A State Parks lifeguard paddled out to the kite surfer on a paddleboard and additional State Parks employees were able to get the woman, her board and kite onto a personal watercraft and take her to shore, Zaniboni said.

She was uninjured and wasn’t transported to the hospital.

“She was just cold and shaken up and exhausted,” Zaniboni said.

A helicopter was launched from the County Air Support Unit and hovered above the rescue, but wasn’t used.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.