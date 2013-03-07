Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:54 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Kiwanis Club Gives $2,500 to Los Prietos Scholarship Program

By Angela Miller-Bevan, Noozhawk Sales & Marketing Director | @NoozhawkNews | March 7, 2013 | 5:27 p.m.

The Goleta Noontime Rotary and Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary clubs pioneered the scholarship program of which the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara has joined forces to share in its success.

On Feb. 20, the Kiwanis Club donated $2,500 toward the Los Prietos Scholarship Program at its weekly luncheon.

The scholarship program helps youths who graduate from the Los Prietos Boys Camp program and go on to attend college. The program started in 2007 and since then has had 108 kids enrolled in college. Out of those, eight have graduated from universities and Cal State schools, and 15 have graduated from Santa Barbara City College. The program also supports youths in Santa Maria and Oxnard.

Some of the kids who are participating in the program were at the Kiwanis luncheon. Pictured below from left to right is Peter Georgi (Kiwanis Past President), Jim Clark (Los Prietos Boys Camp), Fidel Quintro (Recent graduate from Los Prietos Boys Camp), Lori Holbrook (Los Prietos Boys Camp), Yaskin Solano (SBCC student), Joseph Cabrera (SBCC student), Belen Sotelo (SBCC Student).

Noozhawk sales and marketing director Angela Miller-Bevan can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

