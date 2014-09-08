Kiwanis Club Hosting Luncheon to Celebrate National Youth Court and Recovery Month

From noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara will host a luncheon celebrating National Youth Court and Recovery Month at the Mesa Café, 1972 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

The public is invited to attend.

This special event is intended to recognize the efforts of Superior Court judges, volunteers, law enforcement and attorneys who preside on the Teen Court bench.

Teen Court, a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, provides an innovative approach to juvenile justice. The program aims to provide early intervention for first-time offenders by diverting teen clients out of the traditional juvenile system.

It is recognized as one of the leading Restorative Justice Youth Courts in the United States. It is one of the few Teen Courts that addresses the social issue of underage substance use. Eighty-five percent of teens who graduate from Teen Court do not reoffend.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams introduced Teen Court to Santa Barbara in 1992: “Teen Court puts an end to the ‘revolving door’ and empowers our young people to take responsibility for their actions and the actions of their peers.”

Although we recognize the adults that will be present at this luncheon, the program changes lives by empowering youth, through the experience of justice.

It is the mission of Kiwanis to change the world, one child and one community at a time. This luncheon is one of the many ways Kiwanis shows support for the collaborative efforts of the community to reduce youth violence and promote positive youth leadership.

For more information on the luncheon and to RSVP, contact Kiwanis president Gary Gray at 805.966.9778.