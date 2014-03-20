Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara Honors Social Workers for ‘Excellence in Service’

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara celebrated National Social Work Month by honoring five Santa Barbara social workers with an awards luncheon on Wednesday.

Those who received awards for Excellence in Service were Ann Shaw, Susan Gordon and Heather Race, all of Child Welfare Services, and Carrie Martin and Judith Sotelo of Adult Protective Services.

The theme for Social Work Month 2014 is “All People Matter.” That makes the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara and local social service workers perfect partners, with all sharing a focus on meeting community needs and improving social conditions and the quality of life in our community.

The profession of social work and Kiwanis International have been dedicated to service for a long time.

Social services were established in the United States in 1898, and Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara chartered in 1922.