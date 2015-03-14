Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara to Honor 5 Social Services Workers

By Gary Gray for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara | March 14, 2015 | 9:50 p.m.

How will you celebrate 2015 National Social Work Month this March? The Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara will celebrate by honoring five Santa Barbara social workers with an awards luncheon on March 25.

The theme for Social Work Month 2015 is “Social Work Paves the Way for Change.” That makes the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara and our local social service workers perfect partners; both organizations have a focus on meeting community needs and improving social conditions and the quality of life in our community.

The profession of social work and Kiwanis International have been dedicated to service for a long time. Social services were established in the United States in 1898, and Kiwanis International was founded in 1915, with the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara chartered in 1922. This year is the 100th anniversary of Kiwanis!

On March 25, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara will present five “Social Worker Excellence Awards.” Kiwanis wants to recognize the many supportive services aimed at helping our community to be safe, healthy and empowered. More than that, Kiwanis wants to recognize the hands-on, boots-on-the-ground social workers. These are not paper shufflers but front-line people, in the field every day, making real change in the lives of children and vulnerable individuals.

Please join us for lunch and the social workers awards ceremony at noon March 25 at Mesa Café, 1972 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The cost of lunch is $15. RSVP to Gary Gray at 805.966.9778.

Click here for more information about the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara. The club meets each Wednesday from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Mesa Café.

— Gary Gray represents the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara.

 
