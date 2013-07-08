Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara Presents Annual Scholarship Awards

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara presented its annual Kiwanis Scholarship award to several local high school students. Five students were selected from the 125 scholarship applications received this year.

Seniors receiving $1,000 scholarships were Olivia LaPierre from Carpinteria High School, Jessica Reyes from San Marcos High School, Rachel Bishop from Santa Barbara High School, and Amy Chen and Mallary McCauley from Dos Pueblos High School.

Each application was carefully evaluated based on five criteria to select the best and most worthy students. As Kiwanis is a service organization, the most important criterion was community service.

All 125 applicants had provided many hours of service to their communities. In addition to community service, applicants were also evaluated on the basis of their academic standing, financial need, personal vision and student activity.

The Kiwanis Club also presented the Hope of America award, which recognizes students in junior high school who have demonstrated academic accomplishments, leadership, self-discipline, and ethical and moral character. These students have exhibited outstanding citizenship traits and are future leaders.

The winners for this year were William Oakley from Santa Barbara Junior High, Erin Mahan from Goleta Valley Junior High, Loren Young from La Cumbre Junior High, and Eveline Mayner from La Colina Junior High.

Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara meets at noon Wednesdays at the Mesa Café.

— Anita Dominocielo-Ho represents the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara.