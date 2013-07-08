Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara Presents Annual Scholarship Awards

By Anita Dominocielo-Ho for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara | July 8, 2013 | 12:52 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara presented its annual Kiwanis Scholarship award to several local high school students. Five students were selected from the 125 scholarship applications received this year.

Seniors receiving $1,000 scholarships were Olivia LaPierre from Carpinteria High School, Jessica Reyes from San Marcos High School, Rachel Bishop from Santa Barbara High School, and Amy Chen and Mallary McCauley from Dos Pueblos High School.

Each application was carefully evaluated based on five criteria to select the best and most worthy students. As Kiwanis is a service organization, the most important criterion was community service.

All 125 applicants had provided many hours of service to their communities. In addition to community service, applicants were also evaluated on the basis of their academic standing, financial need, personal vision and student activity.

The Kiwanis Club also presented the Hope of America award, which recognizes students in junior high school who have demonstrated academic accomplishments, leadership, self-discipline, and ethical and moral character. These students have exhibited outstanding citizenship traits and are future leaders.

The winners for this year were William Oakley from Santa Barbara Junior High, Erin Mahan from Goleta Valley Junior High, Loren Young from La Cumbre Junior High, and Eveline Mayner from La Colina Junior High.

Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara meets at noon Wednesdays at the Mesa Café.

— Anita Dominocielo-Ho represents the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara.

Kiwanis
Recipients of the Kiwanis Club’s Hope of America award, which recognizes the achievements of students in junior high school, were Eveline Mayner, left, from La Colina, Loren Young of La Cumbre, Erin Mahan of Goleta Valley Junior High and William Oakley of Santa Barbara Junior High. (Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 