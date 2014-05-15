Kiwanis Club to Honor Local Students with Scholarships, Hope of America Awards

To celebrate youth from our local schools, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara is hosting a dinner to award Kiwanis Foundation Scholarships to five graduating seniors and Hope of America Awards to an equal number of middle school students from across southern Santa Barbara County.

Please join us to recognize these youth who are the seeds of our future.

The Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship Awards Dinner will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20 at the historic Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St. in Santa Barbara.

Dinner is being catered by Georgia’s Smokehouse and will cost $15. Seating is limited.

Please RSVP to Gary Gray at 805.966.9778 or [email protected].