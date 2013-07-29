Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:20 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Kiwanis Club to Host Annual Fiesta Pancake Breakfast on Saturday

By Ed Cue for the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara | July 29, 2013 | 2:30 p.m.

This Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, Alameda Park is the only place to be. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara’s 62nd Annual Fiesta Pancake Breakfast will be alive with local celebrity chefs, VIPs and club members serving stacks of pancakes dripping in butter and syrup.

Kids will have a chance to meet and take pictures with two famous pancake-loving VIPs — Smokey Bear and Good Neigh-bear!

There will be lots of food, music and fun for the whole family and visiting guests.

The Kiwanis Fiesta Pancake Breakfast is as much a part of Santa Barbara Fiesta tradition as Noches de La Ronda, El Rodeo and Los Mercados. This always-popular event continues to be the club’s primary annual fundraiser.

All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships are shared with programs that support at-risk youth, including local high school grad college scholarships, Hope of America Jr. High Student awards, Los Prietos Boys Camp College Scholarships, kids programs like Bringing Up Grades (BUG) and many organizations and programs like UCSB’S Circle K Club, Key Clubs, Kiwanis Aktion Clubs, the Boys & Girls Club of SB, CADA’S Mentor BBQ & Summit For Danny, Alpha Resource Center and many other local nonprofit organizations.

Alameda Park is located at 1400 Santa Barbara St. The cost/donation is $7 per person at the park on the day of event or online by clicking here.

Click here to connect with the Kiwanis Club on Facebook.

This year’s 62nd annual Kiwanis Fiesta Pancake Breakfast is made possible by the generous support from our sponsors: MarBorg Industries, Jordano’s, Cashman - State Farm Insurance, Green Star Coffee of Santa Barbara, The Berry Man Inc., Schwan Brothers Excavation Contractors, Inc., the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Edward Jones of Santa Barbara – Josh Kane, Wilson Printing, Merrill Lynch Investment, Kevin Hall, Goodwin & Thyne Properties, Rincon Broadcasting LLC, Brian Wingate Building, Santa Barbara Stone, Café Del Sol, John Thyne, Goodwin & Thyne Properties, MacFarlane, Faletti & Co., Si Jenkins/Jedlicka’s, Cody’s Cafe, Mesa Café, Café del Sol and Lenz Pest Control.

— Ed Cue represents the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara.

