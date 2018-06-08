Kiwanis Honors Top Middle, High School Students

More than 100 people attended the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara’s annual High School and Middle School Hope of America Awards night at the Carriage Museum.
The Kiwanis Club recognized, with its Hope of America awards, four outstanding middle schoolers who were graduating from eighth grade. Graduating seniors, who were honored, received $1,000 scholarship checks.
The middle school students were awarded certificates from Assemblymember Monique Limon and received checks for $100.
Dinner at the event was catered by the Chicken Ranch.
— Marsha Gray for Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara.