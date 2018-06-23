Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:05 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Sports

Klentner Ranch, Farmers & Merchants Bank to Play for Pacific Coast Open Polo Title

Klentner Ranch’s Jesse Bray, left, and Restoration Hardware’s Matt Coppola hook mallets during a semifinal match in the Gulfstream Pacific Coast Open on Thursday, Click to view larger
Klentner Ranch’s Jesse Bray, left, and Restoration Hardware’s Matt Coppola hook mallets during a semifinal match in the Gulfstream Pacific Coast Open on Thursday, (U.S. Polo Association photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 24, 2017 | 7:09 p.m.

Klentner Ranch and Farmers & Merchants Bank will play for the championship of the Gulfstream Pacific Coast Open after posting semifinal wins on Thursday at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Klentner Ranch edged defending champion Restoration Hardware, 12-8, while Farmers & Merchants Bank knocked off Lucchese 13-8.

The championship is Sunday at 3 p.m.

Klentner Ranch captured the first 16-goal tournament title of the Santa Barbara season in the Karma Automotive Robert Skene Trophy, while most recently FMB took home the Engel & Volkers America Cup.

Facundo Obregon, riding Argentine Thoroughbred mare Capa, scored back-to-back field goals off two beautifully angled neckshots for Klentner Ranch. Matt Coppola  answered with the first goal for Restoration Hardware to end the first chukker, 2-1. Restoration Hardware began to hit their stride in the third and made it 7-6 at halftime.

Klentner Ranch came out full tilt in the second half, Facundo Obregon once again led the charge, immediately capitalizing on a broken knock-in to find the goal. Jason Crowder added a Penalty 2 conversion for a two-goal lead.  But Klentner Ranch shut out Restoration Hardware in the fifth chukker to widen their lead 10-7.

Geronimo Obregon added another goal to the board followed a Penalty 2 conversion from Jesse Bray, his fourth of the day,  to make it 12-7.  Restoration Hardware’s Santi von Wernich was able to score one concluding goal.

Lucchese (2-1) faced undefeated Farmers & Merchants Bank in the second semifinal of the day.

FMB took a 2-1 lead in the first chukker and then Lucas Criado made a terrifice save in the goal mouth, spoiling a gorgeous 80-yard line drive from Lucchese’s Jeff Hall. Lucchese worked relentlessly towards their goal but their shots missed the mark. FMB, meanwhile, continued to pound in the points to end the first half ahead 7-3. 

Lucchese capitalized on penalty conversions to make the score 11-6. At the same time, 17-year-old Nico Escobar took center stage for FMB. Escobar scored two excellent field goals, the second off a breakaway on his lightning fast bay Appendix Quarter Horse mare, Blur.

Hall unleashed his customary prowess, scoring two field goals for Lucchese in the final chukker. But the comeback was short-lived, when two costly undefended penalties provided an equalizing opportunity for Farmers & Merchants Bank who walked away with the win 13-8.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 