Knee Pain and How Best to Prevent It

More people in the United States visit an orthopedic surgeon because of knee problems than for any other complaint. Knee pain results in more than 12 million visits to doctors’ offices a year, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

“Over time, many people will end up with knee osteoarthritis requiring various types of treatment,” said Dr. Jervis Yau, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics . “Although we cannot stop the aging process, there are things that may help decrease the risk of developing painful osteoarthritis.

“A little prevention now can save considerable pain later.”

How Do Knees Get Injured?

Osteoarthritis describes the phenomenon where joint cartilage wears away. The condition may result from chronic joint deformities, repeated injury and excessive body weight, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS).

This form of arthritis most often affects middle-aged and older individuals. However, knee injuries as a teenager or young adult can make you prone to develop osteoarthritis earlier in life.

The knee is the largest joint in the body and one of the most easily damaged. Ligament sprains and cartilage tears are the most common knee injuries. Ligaments help control motion by connecting bones and bracing joints against abnormal forces. Cartilage cushions your knee and helps to disperse force when the joint is in motion.

The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) connecting the tibia and femur bones inside the knee are commonly injured ligaments; less common is tearing of the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL).

Many ACL tears are caused by quickly changing direction, twisting or pivoting, and landing awkwardly from a jump. Sports such as soccer, football, basketball, volleyball and skiing are common causes of this type of injury. Athletes will often feel a “pop” in their knee at the time of the injury, followed by knee pain and the feeling of “giving way” or instability.

MCL injuries are often caused by a blow to the knee and are common among football players. PCL tears or strains are also often the result of contact sports. A simple misstep or twist can tear knee cartilage and meniscus.

Inflammatory diseases can also cause knee problems. Certain autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and lupus can cause pain and swelling in the knee. Other diseases that can cause recurrent pain and swelling will include gout and pseudogout.

