Knee Replacement Plays Key Role in Mother’s Journey

Thanks to successful knee replacement surgery, Michele Schneider will attend the Miles for Moms 5K on May 12 at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital just a few weeks after her 50th birthday, and she will be pushing a stroller.

When she was in her mid-40s, Schneider grappled with knee issues related to a torn ACL from a teenage skiing injury. Activities like hiking and rollerblading came with pain and swelling in her right knee and, because she shifted her weight to her left knee, she faced back problems.

She was pursuing fertility treatments as well, but recognized the difficulties the added weight of pregnancy would pose, and eventually focused on a long-term knee fix.

“It was the smartest thing I ever did,” said Schneider, business development director at the Goleta Chamber of Commerce.

In 2013, she had total knee replacement surgery with Dr. Victor Tacconelli at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, and experienced “excellent” care. The staff understood the timing and her hopes for motherhood.

“They were invested in my journey,” she said.

Now, she is happily taking care of her “very energetic” 3-year-old son, Hunter, without knee pain as a single mom.