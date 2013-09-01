Knife-Wielding Robber Takes Cell Phone in Isla Vista

A woman was robbed of her cell phone at knife point early Sunday in Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight at Embarcadero Del Mar and Picasso Road, police said.

The suspect, who may have been involved in another phone robbery earlier in the evening, approached the woman while wielding a knife and took her phone, police said.

He was described as a Hispanic adult, possibly with curly hair, wearing a dark shirt, dark jeans and a black bandana over his face, police said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff s Department is investigating the robbery.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other crime is encouraged to contact UCSB police at 805.893.3446, the sheriff s Tip Line, or Crimestoppers.

