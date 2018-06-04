Woman Pulls Knife on Employee at Santa Maria Pharmacy

A Santa Maria woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly assaulting an employee of the CVS Pharmacy on South Broadway in an attempt to get medication.

Police Sgt. Eligio Lara said officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to the pharmacy in the 2100 block of South Broadway after receiving reports that a woman, who had entered the store several times previously in the day, had re-entered and was armed with a knife.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Tabitha Taft of Santa Maria.

Witnesses told police that Taft had approached the pharmacy counter and held the knife to an employee's neck while demanding her medication.

Lara said another employee and a customer were able to disarm Taft and restrain her until police arrived.

Taft was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of robbery. Her bail was set at $50,000.

