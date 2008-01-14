Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:12 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Knox Has Tying the Knot All Tied Up

Event planner and wedding coordinator Mary Anne Knox offers clients her nuptial know-how.

By | January 14, 2008 | 8:00 p.m.

{mosimage}

Name:  Mary Anne Knox

Occupation:  Event planner/wedding coordinator, MAK events and wedding design

How long in Santa Barbara? Born in S.B.

Best thing about Santa Barbara: Everything (weather, architecture, beach, people, etc.)

First job in your industry: Promotions and public relations manager at KATU-TV, Portland, Ore.

Pet peeve: When people enter an elevator before the people inside exit.

How you keep it green: Recycle and unplug the appliances I am not using.

Most fabulous find: A $12 dress at Ross. I can wear it with flip flops or heels and big bobbles. It is so comfortable and sexy, I call it my “modern moo-moo.”

Your design mantra: Clean, comfortable and calm

Always on the make for: a great lip gloss that lasts for more than a minute

Guilty pleasure? People Magazine

Best meal in town: Penne Arbiatta at Ca Dario

Style Icon: My mother – timeless

Nonprofit that you’re passionate about: Hospice of Santa Barbara. I am on their Auxiliary and Events Board.

Favorite wedding design accessory: Hair flowers

Never too far from your reach: ChapStick, I’m an addict.

Clients would describe your event management style as: Calm, pro-active and thorough

Internet jones (favorite Web site): HGTV.com

Where is your bookmark right now? Emily Post, "Wedding Etiquette"

If I didn’t live in Santa Barbara I’d live in: San Francisco

Creative outlet: My garden

Wine time (favorite label): Bag End Cellars. The best Viognier I have ever tasted.

What’s hot for an event: Instead of a candy bar, a new twist — Popcorn Bar with all different flavors of popcorn guests can take home and munch on.

Liquid love: Dirty Martini

If this PDA could talk (celebrity clients or sightings): My PDA has signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Advice for the newbie in your industry: Work with all the different types of vendors in the industry. The more you know about the other jobs, the more knowledge you will have and therefore the better coordinator you will be.

Best item in your closet: Diamond jewelry

Where you draw the line with a challenging client: I will do almost anything for a client, however, wedding singer is not on the list of service items.

Best marketing tool ever: Word of mouth

To learn more about Mary Anne and MAK events, please visit www.mak-events.com.

