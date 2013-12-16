Knox School’s ‘Hour of Code’ Engages Students, Community in Computer Science

The Knox School of Santa Barbara hosted The Hour of Code last week (Dec. 9-12) and was the only school to offer it publicly to the entire Tri-County community.

The event was a great success, pulling in more than 50 participants who learned the basics of computer science with drag and drop programming and who enjoyed increasingly challenging puzzles with Angry Birds and Plants vs. Zombies.

Children and adults alike learned repeat-loops, conditionals, basic algorithms, how to sequence commands, identify patterns, use procedures and utilize loops!

Coding teaches more than just how to build websites, games and apps. When developing programs, students learn to think using logical building blocks, compartmentalize problem solving, and demystify complex systems, building real world skills, an ability to innovate with technology, and confidence that will be strong assets in their academic and professional futures.

Thank you to our teachers who volunteered their time and expertise for this event.

— Nicole Izzo is office manager for The Knox School of Santa Barbara.