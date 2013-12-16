Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Knox School’s ‘Hour of Code’ Engages Students, Community in Computer Science

By Nicole Izzo for The Knox School | December 16, 2013 | 11:30 a.m.

The Knox School of Santa Barbara hosted The Hour of Code last week (Dec. 9-12) and was the only school to offer it publicly to the entire Tri-County community.

The event was a great success, pulling in more than 50 participants who learned the basics of computer science with drag and drop programming and who enjoyed increasingly challenging puzzles with Angry Birds and Plants vs. Zombies.

Children and adults alike learned repeat-loops, conditionals, basic algorithms, how to sequence commands, identify patterns, use procedures and utilize loops!

Coding teaches more than just how to build websites, games and apps. When developing programs, students learn to think using logical building blocks, compartmentalize problem solving, and demystify complex systems, building real world skills, an ability to innovate with technology, and confidence that will be strong assets in their academic and professional futures.

Thank you to our teachers who volunteered their time and expertise for this event.

— Nicole Izzo is office manager for The Knox School of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 