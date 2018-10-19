STEAM But No Screams at The Knox School of Santa Barbara’s Halloween-Themed Event

Halloween is less than two weeks away, but The Knox School of Santa Barbara began its celebration Friday with hands-on activities exploring the wonders of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The school held a family-friendly evening of STEAM-based, nonfrightening Halloween-themed activities, including experiments, owls from Eyes in The Sky and math games.

It offered a chance to pet a husky-wolf hybrid called Shiloh, sea animals and two miniature horses as well as a station for touching cow, pig, rat and sheep brains, among other activities staffed by UC Santa Barbara students.

The Santa Barbara Zoo, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Explore Ecology also participated.

The event returned for its second year to the school, at 1525 Santa Barbara St., and included more than 30 area organizations, all promoting learning opportunities.

“It’s such a great way to expose kids to these disciplines, and not just the disciplines, but the careers that are associated,” said Angela Tanner, the school's founder and director. “All of the activities are approachable.”

The event supports The Knox School of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit organization, and more than 160 people purchased tickets this year. The gathering was open to the public.

“Even though this is an event put on by The Knox School, it’s a community event trying to make science accessible to other children,” said Sarah Savage, a parent volunteer at the school. “Looking around, there are lots of kids who aren’t familiar Knox faces."

