Knox School of Santa Barbara Names New Head of School

The Knox School of Santa Barbara for Gifted and Talented Children has announced Kari Van Bebber Ramirez has taken the helm as the new head of school, beginning in the 2018/19 school year. The school’s founder, Angela Tanner, will continue in her role as director.

Serving as The Knox School’s dean of students the past two school years, Ramirez has shown an awareness and understanding of and respect for students’ affective and cognitive development.

She has fostered a learning environment that is strengths-based and values the full spectrum of giftedness. Her approach to education embraces the essence of The Knox School’s mission.

“Having the best interest of the Knox students and the future of The Knox School at heart, I am confident that Kari’s leadership, integrity, and grace will steward the School successfully into the future,” Tanner said.

“Kari is a leader who is a passionate advocate for children and she appreciates the attributes of The Knox School community,” Tanner said. “She possesses the essential skill sets to develop the programs and community that define The Knox School as a unique, extraordinary place of learning.”

Ramirez holds a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy, is a licensed marriage and family therapist, and is a credentialed teacher (multiple subject K-8) and school counselor in pupil personnel services.

For more information, visit www.KnoxSchoolSB.org.

— Sarah Savage for The Knox School of Santa Barbara.