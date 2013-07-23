Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:27 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Knox School of Santa Barbara to Hold Open House at New Location

By Angela Tanner for the Knox School of Santa Barbara | July 23, 2013 | 9:21 a.m.

The Knox School of Santa Barbara is thrilled to announce its new location and will celebrate with an Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday.

Located at 1525 Santa Barbara St., the Knox School for talented and gifted children will be housed in classrooms on the campus of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, which sits directly across from the lovely Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens.

Gardens surround the campus buildings, and the classrooms look out onto the landscaped Jefferson Courtyard to the front and the amphitheater to the rear. Behind the classrooms is a small garden where students will incorporate designing and planting into their studies.

The school lies across the street from one of the city’s most beautiful spots, often called the “crown jewel” of city parks. The Alice Keck Park Gardens feature a large botanical collection (75 tree and plant species), a pond with koi and turtles, a sensory garden, a low water-using demonstration garden, picnic areas and gazebo.

A block away is Alameda Park, the home of Kids’ World, an 8,000-square-foot playground designed by children in consultation with playground experts containing a castle, swings and slides. These large parks are a perfect venue for hands-on learning, physical exercise and exploration.

Please join us for light refreshments at our Open House and view the facilities, meet the exceptional faculty and specialists, and see the curriculum. We encourage you to bring the children!

The Knox School is thrilled to begin our inaugural year in such beautiful surroundings and such an inspiring and supportive atmosphere, and we look forward to welcoming you to our new location.

— Angela Tanner for the Knox School of Santa Barbara.

