Knox School Partners with Santa Barbara Museum of Art to Provide Fine Art Classes

We are thrilled to announce a new partnership between the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and The Knox School of Santa Barbara.

Fine art will be taught by one of the museum’s experienced teaching artists, Dr. Monika Molnar-Metzenthin, with students’ works being inspired by The Knox School’s curriculum and the museum’s collection, focusing on tools and techniques used by artists, elements of art, principles of design, art history, cultural context and visual thinking strategies.

Students will attend fine art classes twice weekly at the Ridley-Tree Education Center, across the street from The Knox School campus. These studios are equipped with supplies, mediums and materials to provide the most optimal art experience for students.

Using the SBMA as an extension of the classroom, students will take several field trips to view the museum’s collections and to work directly with museum pieces. Students will also have the opportunity to showcase their creations at the museum.



The Knox School looks forward to all the benefits that come with this wonderful collaboration.

— Nicole Izzo is the office manager for The Knox School of Santa Barbara.