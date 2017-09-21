Koa Herrera Leads Santa Barbara Sharks to 3rd Straight Victory

Football

The Santa Barbara Sharks won their third straight Pacific Youth Football League game in the Midget Division behind a terrific performance from Koa Herrera.

Herrera rushed for more than 150 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 32-0 victory over the Burbank Vikings.

The Sharks got solid defensive efforts from Herrera, Jaden Reath and Jordan Mitchum, who forced two turnovers in the shutout win.

Quarterback Abel Renteria had a big game, rushing for two touchdowns and passing for another.

The Sharks play at home this weekend against the Calabasas Ravens at 12:15 p.m., at San Marcos High. There are games at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m, 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The 4:45 game is between the Santa Barbara Condors and West Lancaster.

