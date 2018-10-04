Koa Herrera’s Running Powers Santa Barbara PYFL Junior Sharks Past Camarillo

Koa Herrera rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Santa Barbara Sharks junior division (ages 12-13) football team to a 52-28 victory over the Camarillo Roadrunners in a Pacific Youth Football League game last Saturday.

The Sharks improve to 4-1 on the season.

Quarterback Able Renteria threw two touchdown passes to Winston Bartley and one to Jaden Reath in the victory.

In other games, the Senior Division Sharks (ages 13-14) fell at the Santa Clarita Warriors, the Midget Sharks (11-12) lost to the Santa Clarita Chiefs, the Bantam Sharks (10-11) suffered a tough 32-24 loss to the Valley Rams despite Monty Lopez scoring three touchdown.

The Pee-Wee Sharks (8-9) picked up their first win of the season behind Gabe Lopez’s three touchdowns.

The Sharks football program is a program run through the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

For more information please contact the club at 805-962-2382.

