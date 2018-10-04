Thursday, October 4 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 
Koa Herrera’s Running Powers Santa Barbara PYFL Junior Sharks Past Camarillo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2018 | 1:17 p.m.
Koa Herrera Click to view larger
Koa Herrera rushed for 230 yards in the Santa Barbara Sharks’ PYFL Junior Division win over Camarillo. (Courtesy photo)

Koa Herrera rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Santa Barbara Sharks junior division (ages 12-13) football team to a 52-28 victory over the Camarillo Roadrunners in a Pacific Youth Football League game last Saturday.

The Sharks improve to 4-1 on the season.

Quarterback Able Renteria threw two touchdown passes to Winston Bartley and one to Jaden Reath in the victory.

In other games, the Senior Division Sharks (ages 13-14)  fell at the Santa Clarita Warriors, the Midget Sharks (11-12) lost to the Santa Clarita Chiefs, the Bantam Sharks (10-11) suffered a tough 32-24 loss to the Valley Rams despite Monty Lopez scoring three touchdown.

The Pee-Wee Sharks (8-9) picked up their first win of the season behind Gabe Lopez’s three touchdowns.

The Sharks football program is a program run through the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

For more information please contact the club at 805-962-2382.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Jaden Reath Click to view larger
Jaden Reath of the Junior Sharks hauls in a Able Renteria pass against Camarillo. (Courtesy photo)

