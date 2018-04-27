Koala-ty Time at Santa Barbara Zoo Puts Focus on Conservation

Visitors can view — but not touch — a pair of the cuddly animals during their yearlong stay

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s newest stars have button eyes and gray, fluffy ears, and they crank up the cute-o-meter as high as it goes. The two koalas, Edmund, 2, and Thackory, 7, are on view starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The male marsupials are housed at a special outdoor exhibit near the Zoo Train station for a year. The two are on loan from the Los Angeles Zoo and the San Diego Zoo, but officially they belong to their native Australia.

“It’s one thing to look at a picture of an animal in a book or to watch it on television, but seeing animals up close has a bigger impact on people,” said Julie Barnes, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s director of animal health and care. “It will hopefully drive people to be concerned about conserving these species.”

Upon their arrival, Santa Barbara Zoo staff were required to make a formal request to the Australian government that outlined details about the animals’ medical care and living area, and plans for their dietary needs and accommodations.

Their diet comes from a eucalyptus plantation in Arizona, where it’s grown specifically for koalas and used by other zoos across the country.

Edmund and Thackory are residing separately in adjacent outdoor enclosures that are covered and separated by a wall because adult male koalas are territorial, Barnes explained.

Though the animals appear cuddly and were born in zoos, the public will not be allowed to hold them, Barnes said.

“Some koalas raised by humans become accustomed to being held, especially in Australia, including orphaned or rehabilitated wild koalas,” Barnes said. "It is dangerous for anyone other than a trained zoo professional to attempt to hold either of these two.”

The purpose of the one-year loan is to increase awareness of the challenges facing koalas and other native Australian species.

“Animals like koalas can get a lot of attention, and they can help highlight the issues going on for all animal species, in terms of conservation,” Barnes said. “They give an avenue to talk about conservation at large.”

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $18 for adults, $10 for children ages 2 to 12, $13 for seniors age 65 or older, and free for children younger than age 2. Parking is $8 on weekdays and $11 Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information about the zoo.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.