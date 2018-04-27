Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:53 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Koala-ty Time at Santa Barbara Zoo Puts Focus on Conservation

Visitors can view — but not touch — a pair of the cuddly animals during their yearlong stay

Koala Santa Barbara Zoo Click to view larger
Edmund, 2, is one of two koalas on loan to the Santa Barbara Zoo for a year. The public can view them starting Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 27, 2018 | 8:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s newest stars have button eyes and gray, fluffy ears, and they crank up the cute-o-meter as high as it goes. The two koalas, Edmund, 2, and Thackory, 7, are on view starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The male marsupials are housed at a special outdoor exhibit near the Zoo Train station for a year. The two are on loan from the Los Angeles Zoo and the San Diego Zoo, but officially they belong to their native Australia. 

“It’s one thing to look at a picture of an animal in a book or to watch it on television, but seeing animals up close has a bigger impact on people,” said Julie Barnes, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s director of animal health and care. “It will hopefully drive people to be concerned about conserving these species.” 

Upon their arrival, Santa Barbara Zoo staff were required to make a formal request to the Australian government that outlined details about the animals’ medical care and living area, and plans for their dietary needs and accommodations. 

Their diet comes from a eucalyptus plantation in Arizona, where it’s grown specifically for koalas and used by other zoos across the country. 

Edmund and Thackory are residing separately in adjacent outdoor enclosures that are covered and separated by a wall because adult male koalas are territorial, Barnes explained.

Though the animals appear cuddly and were born in zoos, the public will not be allowed to hold them, Barnes said.

“Some koalas raised by humans become accustomed to being held, especially in Australia, including orphaned or rehabilitated wild koalas,” Barnes said. "It is dangerous for anyone other than a trained zoo professional to attempt to hold either of these two.” 

The purpose of the one-year loan is to increase awareness of the challenges facing koalas and other native Australian species.

“Animals like koalas can get a lot of attention, and they can help highlight the issues going on for all animal species, in terms of conservation,” Barnes said. “They give an avenue to talk about conservation at large.”

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $18 for adults, $10 for children ages 2 to 12, $13 for seniors age 65 or older, and free for children younger than age 2. Parking is $8 on weekdays and $11 Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information about the zoo.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 