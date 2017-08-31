Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Former Dos Pueblos Star Kodi Hill Named Assistant Water Polo Coach at UCLA

By UCLA Sports Information | August 31, 2017 | 5:32 p.m.

UCLA women's water polo coach Adam Wright hired former Dos Pueblos High star Kodi Hill as assistant coach.

A 2017 graduate of UCLA, Hill was an instrumental member of a Bruin class that amassed a record of 105-17 over its four years in the pool. She joins Dusty Litvak, who was previously hired by Wright as assistant coach on Aug. 10.

"I believe Kodi's transition from player to coach will be seamless and her experiences over the last four years will be a tremendous help to Dusty and me as we navigate through the season," coach Wright said. "I believe it is a positive to have a coach who recently played, as she has a clear understanding not only of our opponents but the steps we need to take to reach our goals."

Hill, who missed the 2016 season while training with the USA Senior National Team prior to the Rio Olympics, turned in the most decorated season of her career in 2017. The Santa Barbara native was named a Second-Team All-American by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) and added a Second-Team All-MPSF selection following the Bruins' 6-0 run through the regular-season conference campaign.

Though she scored 103 goals over her four seasons—including a career-high 30 in 2014—Hill proved to be the ultimate facilitator for UCLA. The attacker became the school's all-time assist leader with 194 over 118 games, passing Peter J. Cutino Award winner Kelly Rulon's (2003, '05-'07) 192. Hill led the Bruins in the category each of her four seasons, including a career-best 62 helpers in 2014. She also earned three MPSF All-Academic Scholar-Athlete accolades (2014, 2015, 2017).

"Kodi has always been a student of the game, which has given her not only the ability to succeed here at UCLA, but as well as with our National Team" Wright added. "She has undoubtedly been one of the smartest players in the pool over her career, which will now give her the ability to teach our current student-athletes."

In addition to her time with the Senior National Team in 2016, Hill teamed with fellow Bruins Mackenzie Barr, Rachel Fattal and Alys Williams on the USA Junior National Team that won gold at the 2013 FINA Junior World Championships in Volos, Greece. Hill also played alongside her sister, Sami, for two years at UCLA prior to training together for the Olympics.

"The Hill family is a water polo family and Kodi has literally grown up around a pool," Wright explained. "Her exposure to water polo from a young age until now will undoubtedly enhance our staff."

Following her graduation from UCLA, Hill remained in Los Angeles as a coach for the Los Angeles Premier Water Polo Club, a role that she began in the fall of 2016. She most recently guided elite-level girls' teams on both the 12-and-under and high school levels.

"Kodi undoubtedly will help us on the recruiting front, as she has great knowledge of the caliber of student-athlete we are looking to bring into our program," Wright concluded. "Her goals as a student-athlete were the same as those we are looking for in our student-athletes today."

