Koeper, Defense Lead Bishop Diego Girls Over VCA

Girls Basketball

Kylie Koeper filled in at point guard and turned in a solid performance to help Bishop Diego defeat Valley Christian Academy, 42-24, in a non-league girls basketball game on Thursday night.

Koeper played in place of injured Summer Soto and scored eight points.

Sienna Gonzalez led the Cardinals with 10 points and K’lei Martinez added seven points.

Bishop Diego used strong defensive play to take an 18-7 lead at halftime.

“We played solid defense in the first half, and scored 6 points in the final 90 seconds and held VCA to seven points,” Bishop coach Jeff Burich said.

The Cardinals outscored VCA 13-5 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“It was a great effort on both ends of the court and I am pleased with our improvement over the last month,” said Burich.

Bishop Diego is 7-8 going into its Tri-Valley League opener on Tuesday at Santa Clara.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.