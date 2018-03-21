Kool & Gang on Bill for Santa Barbara County Fair

Kool & the Gang, performers of hits like “Ladies Night,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” and “Celebration,” will join the Bud Light Concert Series lineup at the Santa Barbara County Fair, Friday, July 13.

Kool & the Gang has earned two Grammy awards, seven American Music awards, and sold more than 70 million albums worldwide. The group also had 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten pop hits, and 31 gold and platinum albums.

The group first developed its signature instrumental sound and fierce horn arrangements in 1969 with a self-titled debut album, then further refined that sound in the 1970s with a series of hit albums.

Those years also produced the immortal party anthems “Funky Stuff,” “Hollywood Swinging,” and the platinum hit “Jungle Boogie.”

Kool & the Gang also is responsible for hits like “Higher Plane;” “Summer Madness,” featured on the Grammy-winning movie soundtrack Rocky; and “Open Sesame,” featured on the all-time top-selling movie soundtrack Saturday Night Fever, earning the group a second Grammy.

By 1979, Kool & the Gang had released its first platinum album with Ladies Night, introducing a smooth new sound. That album produced the title track hit, which went to No. 1 on the R&B charts, and also reached No. 8 on the pop charts.

It was followed by “Too Hot,” which hit No. 3 on the R&B charts, and No. 5 on the pop charts.

In the '80s Kool & the Gang had the double platinum-selling album Celebrate, driven by the hit “Celebration,” which spent six weeks atop the R&B chart, became a No. 1 pop single, and was played as American hostages returned from Iran.

More hits like “Get Down On It,” “Take My Heart,” “Let’s Go Dancing,” “Joanna,” “Tonight,” “Misled,” “Cherish,” and “Fresh,” solidified the group’s international super-stardom.

The band re-entered the Billboard R&B chart with 2006’s "Steppin’ Into Love." The same year the group received the National Association of Recording Merchandisers, Chairman Award for lifetime achievement in record sales.

The band remains one of the most active touring bands, performing hundreds of shows every year, including a 2012 national tour with Van Halen, and appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Fairgoers can see Kool & the Gang perform on the KCOY Main Stage for free with their paid fair admission.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.