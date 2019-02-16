Pixel Tracker

KopSun Leaf Learning Event Offers Cannabis Education

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun | February 16, 2019 | 8:42 a.m.

Following its successful first public Leaf Learning, KopSun LLC has scheduled another cannabis education event for 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Carpinteria Woman’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road.

Intended for adults and open to the public, Leaf Learning takeaways include the differences between hemp and marijuana, the endocannabinoid system, how CBD and THC differ, dosing options, and varying methods of use.

After the presentation, a panel of cannabis specialists will answer questions. Scheduled panelists are Dr. Margaret Peterson, pharmacist Constance McLaughlin-Miley, cultivator Autumn Shelton, and consultant Liz Rogan.

“Leaf Learnings enable us to provide tools and information on cannabis so people feel confident to make the best choices for themselves,” said KopSun CEO Tina Fanucchi-Frontado. “We welcome all levels of learning.”

Fanucchi-Frontado holds a Green Flower Cannabis Fundamentals certificate and is the Leaf Learning educator.

There is no selling or testing of products at Leaf Learning events.

Admission to Leaf Learning is complimentary, though an RSVP is required. To reserve a seat, visit www.kopsun.com and click the Leaf Learning tab. For questions, email [email protected]

KopSun, which is based in Carpinteria, supports the cannabis lifestyle with education, a carefully curated product line, and the KopSun Seal of Approval. For more information, visit www.KopSun.com, email [email protected], or call 805-881-1218.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun.

