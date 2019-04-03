Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, April 3 , 2019, 9:01 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

KopSun LLC Smokes Out Propaganda in Screening of 1936 Film Reefer Madness

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun LLC | April 3, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

KopSun LLC will host a screening of Reefer Madness, coupled with a short study on the propaganda, 7 p.m., April 20, at The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

Perhaps America’s best-known propaganda film, Reefer Madness was produced by the federal government in 1936 as a cautionary tale of the evils of marijuana and its inevitable addiction.

The film mixes scare tactics, lurid details, and melodrama to tell the story of three drug dealers who introduce marijuana to innocent high schoolers. Wild parties, jazz music, and life-shattering events unfold.

The director is Louis Gasnier, and actors include Dorothy Short, Kenneth Craig and Lillian Miles. The film, which is not rated, runs 1 hour, 8 minutes.

“Cannabis is a highly misunderstood plant. We thought it would be interesting to look at a source of the misrepresentation. This event should appeal to film buffs as well as the general public,” said Tina Fanucchi-Frontado, CEO of KopSun LLC, a cannabis health and wellness company.
 
Tickets are $15 and available at www.thealcazar.org. Direct questions via email to [email protected]

There will be no cannabis products for sale at this event. Carpinteria is a smoke free city, and the Alcazar Theatre strongly enforces this ordinance.
 
Dedicated to health and education, Carpinteria-based KopSun supports the cannabis lifestyle with education, a carefully curated product line, and the KopSun Seal of Approval. For more, visit www.KopSun.com, email [email protected], or call 805-881-1218.
 
For more about Alcazar Theatre, call 805-684-6380 or visit www.TheAlcazar.org.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun LLC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I typically do whatever it takes to properly expose the property and get it out to the widest possible audience."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 