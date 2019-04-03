KopSun LLC Smokes Out Propaganda in Screening of 1936 Film Reefer Madness

KopSun LLC will host a screening of Reefer Madness, coupled with a short study on the propaganda, 7 p.m., April 20, at The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

Perhaps America’s best-known propaganda film, Reefer Madness was produced by the federal government in 1936 as a cautionary tale of the evils of marijuana and its inevitable addiction.

The film mixes scare tactics, lurid details, and melodrama to tell the story of three drug dealers who introduce marijuana to innocent high schoolers. Wild parties, jazz music, and life-shattering events unfold.

The director is Louis Gasnier, and actors include Dorothy Short, Kenneth Craig and Lillian Miles. The film, which is not rated, runs 1 hour, 8 minutes.

“Cannabis is a highly misunderstood plant. We thought it would be interesting to look at a source of the misrepresentation. This event should appeal to film buffs as well as the general public,” said Tina Fanucchi-Frontado, CEO of KopSun LLC, a cannabis health and wellness company.



Tickets are $15 and available at www.thealcazar.org. Direct questions via email to [email protected]

There will be no cannabis products for sale at this event. Carpinteria is a smoke free city, and the Alcazar Theatre strongly enforces this ordinance.



Dedicated to health and education, Carpinteria-based KopSun supports the cannabis lifestyle with education, a carefully curated product line, and the KopSun Seal of Approval. For more, visit www.KopSun.com, email [email protected], or call 805-881-1218.



For more about Alcazar Theatre, call 805-684-6380 or visit www.TheAlcazar.org.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun LLC.