KopSun’s Tina Fanucchi-Frontado Earns Cannabis Certification

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun | January 9, 2019 | 4:12 p.m.
Tina Fanucchi-Frontado
Tina Fanucchi-Frontado

Tina Fanucchi-Frontado has completed the Green Flower Cannabis Fundamentals coursework and earned its certification. An advocate for the legal and compliant cannabis industry, Fanucchi-Frontado is CEO/founder of KopSun LLC, a cannabis information and health resource company.

The certification is part of the Green Flower Academy, which launched last fall, of Ventura’s Green Flower company. The cannabis fundamentals course covers careers in cannabis, dosing, and quality assurance.

A familiar face in philanthropic circles, Fanucchi-Frontado served as executive director for a number of local nonprofits for 30 years. Today she sits on the boards of the Saint Francis Foundation and Compassionate Care Carpinteria, and volunteers for several organizations.

Fanucchi-Frontado holds a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Northridge, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology and economics from UCSB. She is a native of Carpinteria and makes her home there with her husband.

Dedicated to health and education, KopSun, based in Carpinteria, supports the cannabis lifestyle with education, a curated product line. For more information, visit www.KopSun.com, email [email protected], or call 805-881-1218.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun.

 

