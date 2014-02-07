Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:07 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Krav Maga Family Self-Defense Center Opens in Old Town Goleta

By Shelby Sim for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | updated logo | February 7, 2014 | 10:33 p.m.

On Friday in Old Town, Goleta Mayor Pro-Tem Paula Perotte along with the City Council held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Barbara Krav Maga Family Self-Defense Center at 325 Magnolia Ave.

The grand opening of the training center will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The center is being dedicated to local law enforcement, military personnel and the fire department. A dedication ceremony on Saturday will follow the national anthem, along with a commemorative flag put on display for those who serve and protect our freedoms.

Saturday's other grand-opening events will include free seminars, an introduction to Krav Maga Israeli self-defense, child abduction defense and women's self-defense seminars. There will be raffles, prizes, giveaways and more.

Saturday's events are open to the public. Bring your friends and family, and come join us. All service men and women are encouraged to attend in uniform to be part of the dedication ceremony.

Krav Maga (contact combat) is not your traditional form of martial arts. It was developed in an environment where the Israeli military could not devote many hours to hand to hand combat training. Therefore, the Krav Maga system was created to bring students to a high level of skill in a relatively short period of time. There are no forms (katas) or rules or set combinations of reactions to attacks. Instead, Krav Maga training focuses on teaching simple self-defense techniques which are principle based, and it specifically caters to reality based attack situations.

— Shelby Sim is the director of business development for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

