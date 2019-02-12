Krissy Miyahara Knocks Down 8 Threes in Westmont Rout

College Basketball

Freshman guard Krissy Miyahara came off the bench to provide the spark #15 Westmont Women's Basketball (19-7) needed and to lead the Warriors to an 89-35 win over the Flames of Bethesda (4-25).

Miyahara, who hails from San Jose, where she attended Archbishop Mitty High School, drained eight three-pointers out of 12 attempts to record a game-high and career-high 24 points. She also snagged five rebounds and dished off four assists.

The Warriors outscored the Flames 23-7 in the second quarter as their offense kicked in to hyperdrive. After shooting 27.8 percent in the first quarter, Westmont shot 50.0 percent in the second, 60.0 percent in the third and 56.3 percent in the fourth.

In the third quarter, Westmont outscored Bethesda 26-6 to take control of the game.

Saturday, Westmont will return to GSAC play by hosting No. 5 The Master's (22-4, 14-1) as part of a men's and women's doubleheader. The women are scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with the men following at 7:30 p.m.