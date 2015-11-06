Krista L. English of Santa Barbara, 1971-2015

Posted on November 6, 2015 | 3:05 p.m.

Source: English Family

Krista L. English, born on July 13, 1971, to Thomas Schmidt and Janelle Moses (formerly Schmidt), passed away on November 3, 2015, in Santa Barbara, California.

Krista, a 1989 graduate of Chantilly High School in Chantilly, Virginia, moved to Redondo Beach, California, in 1992, where she became a follower of Jesus Christ and married Michael English in 1995. Together they spent four years in Colorado Springs, Colorado, starting the family they dreamed of, with Adam being born in 1998.

Being called back home to Redondo Beach to perhaps go into the mission field, the family of three left Colorado in 2000 only to find out Krista was in too poor of health due to Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and later Acute Myeloid Leukemia to enter the mission field.

They relocated to Santa Barbara in 2001, where their son, Trevor, was born. She battled leukemia four times over more than 10 years, going through two bone marrow transplants, and had three remissions ranging from two to five years in length each.

Through it all, Krista developed a love for seeing children, especially her own, succeed through a personalized style of learning. While the physical challenges became harder, this also made it easier to home educate as her forced rest allowed the boys to self-motivate and thrive in their own space. Her passion for personalized learning styles led her to become trained as a Certified LearningSuccess Coach.

Krista is survived by her husband, Michael English; her children, Adam and Trevor English; her mother, Jannelle Moses; and father, Thomas Schmidt.

A public celebration of Krista’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2015, at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 21, Santa Barbara 93103, with a reception to follow. Krista has requested that attendees wear bright flowing clothes, maybe white tops and light blue bottoms, to make the room like the Aegean Sea. Please contact the church for additional information.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce Funeral Chapels.