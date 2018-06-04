Krista Peace of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at Colby-Sawyer College

Colby-Sawyer College has named Krista Peace of Santa Barbara to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the 2013 fall semester.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

Peace, a history and political studies major, is a member of the class of 2015.

— Kate Seamans represents Colby-Sawyer College.