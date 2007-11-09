Kristallnacht: A Night of Terror

{mosimage}

Sixty-nine years ago to the day, in a small German town, 9-year-old Ursula Mahlendorf — now a UCSB professor emerita — awoke to the faint-but-awful sound of screaming.

That distant din of shrieking families and shattering windows was the sound of Kristallnacht, a nationwide anti-Jewish pogrom on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, which by many accounts marked the beginning of the Holocaust. By the time the violence ebbed, at least 96 Jews had been killed and hundreds more injured, more than 1,000 synagogues were burned, almost 7,500 Jewish businesses were destroyed, cemeteries and schools were vandalized, and 30,000 Jews were arrested and sent to concentration camps.

That night, a few blocks from her house, Mahlendorf heard the family members of her dentist, who was Jewish. They were in the middle of the street in their nightgowns, crying. German vigilantes had smashed the windows of the dentist’s home office, and had hauled him off to a concentration camp.

"The next day, before school, I ran by the house to see," she said. "I saw papers lying in the street, and the windows bashed in. After I saw all that I went to school."

On Friday, Mahlendorf was among three panelist survivors who spoke in commemoration of Kristallnacht, which is often translated as "Night of Broken Glass." The discussion occurred in front of about 100 people in the downtown Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

For Mahlendorf, who is not of Jewish descent, the anguish of the Holocaust would come much later in life, when she was old enough to comprehend the horrors of what her fellow Germans had done. As a girl, she, like countless others, was a member of Hitler Youth, whose middle-class ubiquity, she said, was on par with this nation’s Girl Scouts, or Brownies.

At the time, she never thought much of it. They sang songs, which she enjoyed.

"The only thing I hated was marching," she said. "I couldn’t tell right from left."

Mahlendorf, 78, is the author of a soon-to-be-published memoir called The Shame of Survival: Working Through a Nazi Childhood.