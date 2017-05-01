Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:05 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Kristen Clark Honored as UCSB’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 1, 2017 | 4:17 p.m.

Kristen Clark has been a star on the softball field and in the classroom at UCSB.

Kristen Clark excels in science, softball

The senior team captain holds program hitting records and boasts an impressive 3.81 grade point average while majoring in microbiology.

It’s no surprise then that UCSB recognized Clark as recipient of the Scholar Athlete of the Year Award. She was presented the award at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s  Plaza Cafe.

Clark holds several Gaucho batting records, including the most hits in a single season (90), career hits (286-counting), single season batting average (.437), and is the only Gaucho to hit over .400 for two seasons.

She’s twice earned first-team All-Big West honors (2014, 2016) and was a second-team pick in 2015. She was the conference Freshman of the Year in 2014 and has been the starting left fielder all all four years.

In addition to being a Gaucho athlete, she’s a member of the Student Athletic Advisory Council and a representative on the Intercollegiate Athletics Building board.

Clark has been recognized for her academic prowess, too. She’s been on the dean’s honor roll, was selected to the Big West All-Academic team and has been named the Big West Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.

She loves science, and has worked as a learning assistant in chemistry labs and as a “biomentor” in biology at UCSB. She’s been a part of the MCDB “Small World Outreach Program,” showing elementary school child how to use microscopes.

Clark is applying to medical school and is looking to specialize in diagnostic medicine, pathology or radiology.

