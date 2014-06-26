Kristen Gowdy of Santa Barbara Makes Dean’s List at Ithaca College

Kristen Gowdy, a resident of Santa Barbara and a sophomore journalism major, was named to Dean's List in Ithaca College's Roy H. Park School of Communications for the spring 2014 semester.
— Megan Christopher represents Ithaca College.