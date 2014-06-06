Kristen Gowdy of Santa Barbara Scores Internship with Baseball Hall of Fame

Her professional career has just begun, and Kristen Gowdy of Santa Barbara has already made it to the Hall of Fame.

Fifteen college students arrived in Cooperstown on Monday to begin a 10-week study in a variety of disciplines at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum as members of the 2014 class of the Frank and Peggy Steele Internship Program for Youth Leadership Development.

The Class of 2014 includes Gowdy, a sophomore at Ithaca College majoring in journalism who is interning in the Hall of Fame’s public relations department. Gowdy is a former Noozhawk intern.

“I’ve always been a huge baseball fan, and it is an amazing opportunity to be able to combine that passion with my love for writing and public relations,” Gowdy said.

Now in its 14th year, the Frank and Peggy Steele Internship Program for Youth Leadership Development program offers college undergraduate and graduate students an opportunity to work alongside museum and library staff members to gain hands-on professional training in a field that closely matches the student’s major. Interns craft leadership and communication skills by attending career seminars hosted by Hall of Fame staff and community leaders, as well as participating in thematic public speaking in the museum, and research and writing assignments that directly relate to the museum mission.

In all, 15 students hailing from 14 universities will intern for museum departments, including collections, education, special events, membership, photo archives, public relations, library research and sales and licensing. The 15 interns were selected from more than 600 applications from students nationally.

In addition to completing 40 hours of work each week, interns will participate in a number of career seminars during the program, on topics such as networking, teamwork, business communication and creating an innovative leadership style. In addition, every intern will host artifact spotlights — brief public presentations with in-depth stories about items in the museum’s collections — in the museum throughout the summer.

The internship program began in 2001 and has since welcomed more than 290 interns in an experience made possible by Peggy Steele, who endowed the program in honor of her late husband, Frank, and in his commitment to fostering education and leadership development.

The 2014 Class of Frank and Peggy Steele Interns (name/university/department): Emily Bayci, University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign (library-research); Molly Becker, University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign (public programs);Elyse Bennett, University of North Carolina-Greensboro (public programs); Mackenzie Brennan, Villanova University (special events); Christopher Docter, California State University-Northridge (library-research); Kevin Drislane, University of Massachusetts-Amherst (membership); Corbin Gapski, Fairleigh Dickinson University (membership); Kristen Gowdy, Ithaca College (public relations); Sarah Harris, Hartwick College (manuscript archives and technical services); Matthew Humerick, Western New England College (sales and licensing); Ross Insana, Penn State University (multimedia); Kenneth Roussey, University of Maryland (photo archives); Christian Stegall, Morehouse College (public programs); Peter Stein, Boston College (public programs); and Matthew Struckle, SUNY Brockport (membership).

Applications for the 2015 Frank and Peggy Steele Internship Program will be due Jan. 31, 2015, and will be available beginning this fall by clicking here.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is open seven days a week year round, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The museum observes summer hours of 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Memorial Day Weekend until the day before Labor Day. From Labor Day until Memorial Day Weekend, the Museum observes daily regular hours of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $19.50 for adults (13 and over), $12 for seniors (65 and over) and for those holding current memberships in the VFW, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and AMVets organizations, and $7 for juniors (ages 7 to 12). Members are always admitted free of charge and there is no charge for children 6 years of age or younger. For more information, click here or call 888.HALL.OF.FAME (888.425.5633) or 607.547.7200.