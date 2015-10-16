Kristi Newton Joins United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County in Advancement Role

Advice

United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is thrilled to announce that, after an extensive search and recruitment process, Kristi Newton has agreed to join the organization as its vice president of advancement. In this role, Newton will lead all elements of fund development, marketing and alumni relations.

Michael Baker, the CEO for The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County said, “We are so fortunate that we were able to attract Kristi to our organization. Kristi brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to the position that will help us grow this organization and raise the level of community investment in order to fully realize our current and future vision.”

Newton brings 22 years of experience in the advancement and fund development arena to the organization. Most recently, she was the director of development for The Granada ​Theatre in Santa Barbara, where she was responsible for leading a team that raised more than $10 million dollars and developed a number of new community engagement programs during the 3 1/2 years of her tenure.

Prior to the Granada, Newton was the assistant vice president of development at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, Calif., and before that she was the long-time assistant dean of development for the College of Engineering and the Division of Sciences at UC Santa Barbara.

Newton was previously a development professional at the American Heart Association and at Santa Barbara County's United Way.

When asked what attracted Newton to this opportunity, she said, "Two things. First and foremost, the powerful mission of the Boys and Girls Club to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

"Second and equally important, the incredible leadership and vision of Michael Baker, the CEO, and of the Board who are committed to fully realizing this mission. I am eager to help ensure the excellence and sustainability of this important community asset for the benefit of all children in our Santa Barbara County community," she said.

Newton is a third generation Santa Barbara native and a graduate of UC Santa Barbara. Her first day with the organization will be Nov. 2, 2015.

— Carla Leal is the executive assistant for United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.