Kristine Fimlaid Has Perfect Night in San Marcos Sweep

Girls Volleyball

San Marcos middle Kristine Fimlaid was a perfect 6 for 6 on kills and Taylor also had six kills in a 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 sweep over Lompoc in a Channel League volleyball match.

The Royals improve to 7-0 in league play.

Molly Kirkbride served five aces and Connie Connaughton had 10 digs and three aces.

San Marcos heads to San Diego to play in the Torrey Pines Invitational. The tournament features some of the top teams in the country.

"We are excited to see how our team responds to this level of competition in preparation for CIF," said coach Tina Brown.

