Krysta Brown of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at Cornell University
By Linda Glaser for Cornell University | June 12, 2014 | 6:23 a.m.
Cornell University's Krysta Brown of Santa Barbara has been placed on the Dean's List of the College of Arts and Sciences for Excellence in Scholarship for the spring 2014 semester.
The College of Arts and Sciences is Cornell University's largest undergraduate college. It provides a high-quality liberal arts education to its own students, and its courses are also accessible to all other students at Cornell.
The college's faculty includes national and international leaders in their respective disciplines.
— Linda Glaser represents Cornell University.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.