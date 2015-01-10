KSBY Returns to DirecTV Lineup after Parent Company Settles Contract Dispute

DirecTV and KSBY-TV’s parent company have settled their contract dispute, station officials said Saturday, and the San Luis Obispo-based NBC affiliate has been added back into the satellite-television provider’s lineup.

KSBY-TV had been unavailable to Central Coast DirecTV subscribers since Jan. 1 because of an impasse in negotiations between DirecTV and Cordillera Communications.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available Saturday, but came just in time for NFL playoff games Saturday and Sunday.

KSBY, which airs on Channel 6, also carries such NBC programs as The Today Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live, as well as local programming.

When programming abruptly ended just after midnight Jan. 1, DirecTV released a statement saying that “the owner of this channel (locally, Channel 6) has removed it from the DirecTV lineup despite our repeated requests to keep it on.”

It had advised subscribers to visit DirecTVPromise.com for the latest information.

According to KSBY at the time, contract negotiations had bogged down in several areas, including the fair value of its programming. As a result, it stated, “DirecTV has decided to drop our station as of Jan. 1.”

Under federal law, cable and satellite operators such as DirecTV must obtain broadcaster consent to redistribute broadcast programming over their multichannel distribution systems, KSBY noted on its website, adding that other business contracts prohibit the providers from carrying replacement network and syndicated programming from sources outside the market area.

The so-called retransmission consent agreements that broadcasters negotiate with satellite and cable providers typically include a programming fee, among other provisions, according to KSBY’s statement.

The dispute between KSBY’s owner and DirecTV focused on that.

Also affected by the dispute were Cordillera stations in Tucson; Billings, Butte-Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula, Mont.; Colorado Springs-Pueblo, Colo.; Corpus Christi, Texas; Lafayette, La.; and Lexington, Ky.

A contract dispute between KEYT-TV and DirecTV halted service for two weeks in October 2013.

