Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

KSBY Returns to DirecTV Lineup after Parent Company Settles Contract Dispute

By Cynthia Lambert, San Luis Obispo Tribune | January 10, 2015 | 4:16 p.m.

DirecTV and KSBY-TV’s parent company have settled their contract dispute, station officials said Saturday, and the San Luis Obispo-based NBC affiliate has been added back into the satellite-television provider’s lineup.

KSBY-TV had been unavailable to Central Coast DirecTV subscribers since Jan. 1 because of an impasse in negotiations between DirecTV and Cordillera Communications.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available Saturday, but came just in time for NFL playoff games Saturday and Sunday.

KSBY, which airs on Channel 6, also carries such NBC programs as The Today Show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live, as well as local programming.

When programming abruptly ended just after midnight Jan. 1, DirecTV released a statement saying that “the owner of this channel (locally, Channel 6) has removed it from the DirecTV lineup despite our repeated requests to keep it on.”

It had advised subscribers to visit DirecTVPromise.com for the latest information.

According to KSBY at the time, contract negotiations had bogged down in several areas, including the fair value of its programming. As a result, it stated, “DirecTV has decided to drop our station as of Jan. 1.”

Under federal law, cable and satellite operators such as DirecTV must obtain broadcaster consent to redistribute broadcast programming over their multichannel distribution systems, KSBY noted on its website, adding that other business contracts prohibit the providers from carrying replacement network and syndicated programming from sources outside the market area.

The so-called retransmission consent agreements that broadcasters negotiate with satellite and cable providers typically include a programming fee, among other provisions, according to KSBY’s statement.

The dispute between KSBY’s owner and DirecTV focused on that.

Also affected by the dispute were Cordillera stations in Tucson; Billings, Butte-Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula, Mont.; Colorado Springs-Pueblo, Colo.; Corpus Christi, Texas; Lafayette, La.; and Lexington, Ky.

A contract dispute between KEYT-TV and DirecTV halted service for two weeks in October 2013.

[Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.]

Cynthia Lambert is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at [email protected].

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 