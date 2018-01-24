KSBY-TV Has New Evening News Anchor Lineup

KSBY-TV has announced some changes to the anchor lineup on its local newscasts.

Long-time anchor and Central Coast native Richard Gearhart will co-anchor KSBY News at 6, 10 and 11 p.m. alongside his former co-anchor, Carina Corral.

Daybreak anchor Scott Daniels will co-anchor KSBY News at 5 p.m. with Corral and will continue to co-anchor Daybreak weekday mornings with Christina Favuzzi.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life keeping Central Coast viewers informed and I am looking forward to this new chapter and many more years to come working side-by-side with Carina and the rest of the news team at KSBY-TV,” Gearhart said.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to work around the clock providing breaking news coverage to our Central Coast viewers,” said Daniels. “I look forward to meeting more local viewers and telling their stories.”

“Richard is a fixture on the Central Coast, having helped local residents start their day every morning for nearly 28 years,” said news director, Kendra Martinez.

“We are fortunate to have both of these fine journalists bring their experience and knowledge of the area to our evening newscasts,” she said.

Gearhart joined KSBY News in 1990 as a reporter and weather anchor. He has been co-anchoring Daybreak since 1991. He is a Central Coast native, born and raised in San Luis Obispo County.

Gearhart graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. He also holds a master’s degree in agriculture from Cal Poly and attended the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UCSB.

In 2006, he returned to Cal Poly, where he is currently an associate professor helping to shape the journalists of tomorrow, KSBY said.

Daniels joined the KSBY News in November 2015 as morning co-anchor and multimedia journalist. Before joining KSBY, he was an investigative reporter in Las Vegas, Albuquerque, and Alexandria, La.

Daniels is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. He was born and raised in Northern California.

KSBY-TV is the NBC (6.1) affiliate and CW (6.2) affiliate serving the San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara television market.

— Brandon Downing for KSBY-TV.