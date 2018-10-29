KSBY-TV Sold Along with Other Cordillera Stations to E.W. Scripps Co.

San Luis Obispo-based KSBY-TV and most of its sister stations in Cordillera Communications have been sold to The E.W. Scripps Company for $521 million, the firms announced Monday.

“Our stations are as strong as they’ve been across any point in our 32-year history,” said Terry Hurley, president of Cordillera. “We’ve had a good run, and we’re proud of how our stations have excelled over the years. We’re also heartened to know they’ll continue to be in exceptional hands.”

KSBY, which is in Cordillera’s only California market, will become part of Scripps’ other Golden State stations, including KERO-TV in Bakersfield and KGTV in San Diego.

“We are fortunate to be transitioning from one great family owned company to another with E.W. Scripps,” said Kathleen Choal, president and general manager of KSBY-TV. “Both companies have a long history of providing outstanding news coverage as well as being a great community partner in the markets they serve.

"This is a good fit for KSBY-TV, its employees and the residents of the Central Coast.”

During the summer, representatives of Cordillera, which is based in St. Paul, Minnesota, announced plans to sell the companys stations.

E.W. Scripps officials said the sale will boost the company’s local television station footprint to 51 stations in 36 markets, with a reach of nearly 21 percent of U.S. TV households.

The stations Scripps is acquiring in 10 markets have 700 employees.

The Cordillera stations have strong local brands and are well positioned in their markets, according to Brian Lawlor, president of E.W. Scripps Local Media.

“Through this transaction, Scripps will operate the No. 1-rated TV stations in a third of its markets, enhancing the durability of our portfolio,” Lawlor said.

The other Cordillera stations in the deal include those in Lexington, Kentucky; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Lafayette, Louisiana; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Missoula, Billings, Butte-Bozeman, Great Falls and Helena, Montana

One Cordillera station in Tucson will be sold to Quincy Media. Scripps representatives said they would not buy that station because Scripps already operates a duopoly in that market.

“The two buyers represent the best possible scenario: They are poised to grow the stations and empower them to compete in this changing media landscape, and, more importantly, they will provide a great home and opportunities for the dedicated employees of Cordillera,” Hurley said.

The sales are pending federal regulatory approvals, so the deals likely won’t be finalized until the first quarter of 2019.

Scripps, which has its headquarters in Cincinnati, touts itself as one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network.

The firm also runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

E.W. Scripps formerly owned the Ventura County Star before the firm eliminated its newspaper ownership a few years ago.

Cordillera is the broadcasting arm of Evening Post Industries, a family controlled business based in Charleston, South Carolina.

In addition to television stations, EPI owns a wide range of media assets, including newspapers, marketing services, and digital companies, and non-media assets including commercial real estate, forestry, hospice care, and pharmaceutical sales.

