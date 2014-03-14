Kurt Ransohoff Joins CenCal Health Board

CenCal Health is pleased to announce Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., as a new board member.

Dr. Ransohoff is the chief executive officer and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic, overseeing the largest outpatient healthcare delivery system in Santa Barbara County.

Dr. Ransohoff joined Sansum Clinic in 1992. He was chairman of Sansum Clinic’s Internal Medicine Department from 1992-94 and assistant medical director from 1994-97. He has been medical director since 1997, president since 1998 and CEO since 2002.

Board certified in internal medicine, Dr. Ransohoff earned a bachelor of arts degree from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, and a medical degree from UCLA School of Medicine.

He was assistant clinical professor of medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine from 1989-92 and chief resident and clinical instructor from 1988-89.

Dr. Ransohoff serves on the boards of the California Association of Physician Groups, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara and the CMA Council on Legislation.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.