Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:34 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Kurt Ransohoff Joins CenCal Health Board

By Kelly Kapaun for CenCal Health | March 14, 2014 | 10:10 a.m.

 

Kurt Ransohoff
Dr. Kurt Ransohoff

CenCal Health is pleased to announce Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., as a new board member.

Dr. Ransohoff is the chief executive officer and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic, overseeing the largest outpatient healthcare delivery system in Santa Barbara County.

Dr. Ransohoff joined Sansum Clinic in 1992. He was chairman of Sansum Clinic’s Internal Medicine Department from 1992-94 and assistant medical director from 1994-97. He has been medical director since 1997, president since 1998 and CEO since 2002.

Board certified in internal medicine, Dr. Ransohoff earned a bachelor of arts degree from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, and a medical degree from UCLA School of Medicine.

He was assistant clinical professor of medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine from 1989-92 and chief resident and clinical instructor from 1988-89.

Dr. Ransohoff serves on the boards of the California Association of Physician Groups, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara and the CMA Council on Legislation.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 