Boys Volleyball

Kyle Aitcheson and Andrew Tolles had outstanding days on Saturday as they sparked Laguna Blanca over St. Margaret's 25-21 to claim the championship of the Chadwick Boys Volleyball Tournament. The Owls remained undefeated at 7-0 after winning three pool-play matches and two playoff games. They got past St. Margaret's 25-23, 20-25, 16-14 in a tight 3-setter, swept Mary Star 25-7, 25-20 and then went three sets with Pacific Lutheran before pulling out a 25-19, 23-25, 15-10 decision. They downed Wiseburn-Da Vinci 25-22 in the semifinals, then knocked off St. Margaret's for the title. Aitcheson, a XXXX setter, was named tournament MVP with 103 assists, 10 kills, 15 digs and 4 aces on the day. Tolles had 36 kills and 38 digs to earn all-tournament honors. Miles Sedlin (27 digs, 4 aces) took home the Jakemer Award as the most inspirational player. Finn Walker also had a fine tournament, tying Tolles for the kill lead on Saturday with 36. He also had 18 digs and five aces. "It was a day of great volleyball as we overcame adversity and had different players step up in key roles," said assistant coach Katherine Niksto. "Kyle was a strong leader all day and set some of his best volleyball of the season after returning from an ankle injury mid-match during pool play. Outside hitters Andrew Tolles and Finn Walker were both outstanding offensively and defensively and really paced the team with their steady serve receive passing. "We also got great contributions from our three freshman -- Jack Shiebler (24 digs) who stepped into the right side filling in for a missing senior, Miles Sedlin who was steady at libero all day and Freddie Russell (13 kills) who make an impact from the middle. It really was a team effort today, and we are so proud of the way the guys battled in every match.” The Owls will travel to Santa Clara on Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >