Kyle Gonzalez, Blake Katsev Have Big Days in San Marcos Win

Baseball

Josh Kang singled in Mason Metcalfe in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie, and San Marcos went on to defeat Glendale, 5-3, on Saturday in the So Cal Invitational baseball tournament.

Kyle Gonzalez had a big day at the plate for the Royals, going 3-for-3, with a triple, two singles and two RBIs.

Blake Katsev looked sharp on the hill in relief of Metcalfe. Glendale managed just one hit in his two innings of work. He didn’t allow an earned run, walked none and struck out five. Katsev was also went 2-4 at the plate with one run and one RBI.

Metcalfe allowed three runs over five innings. He struck out eight, walked one and surrendered six hits.

The Royals (3-1), play host to Hueneme in the tournament finale on Wednesday.

