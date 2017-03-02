Kyle Gonzalez Sparks San Marcos Past Nordhoff in SCI

Baseball

Kyle Gonzalez hit a bases-loaded, two-run single in the second inning to ignite San Marcos to a 9-2 win over Nordhoff in a Southern California Invitational baseball game on Thursday at Joe Mueller Field.

The Royals blew the game open in the fourth inning with six runs. Diego Jasso started the outburst with a RBI single followed by run-scoring hits from Mason Metcalfe and Matt Neal.

Gonzalez went 2-for-2, drove in two runs and scored two.

Vince Vogel picked up the pitching win, allowing seven hits, striking out five and didn't walk a batter in five innings.

The Royals (2-1) continue tournament play on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.

