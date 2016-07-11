Kyle Richards Announces Candidacy for Goleta City Council

UCSB policy analyst gathers with supporters to announce his run for one of the two City Council seats on the November ballot

Goleta Old Town resident Kyle Richards has announced his candidacy for one of the two City Council seats that will be up for grabs on the November ballot.

Richards, who made the announcement Monday with a group of 30 supporters at the Goleta Valley Community Center, said he is committed to preserving and protecting Goleta’s unique character.

“Goleta is my home,” Richards said. “I appreciate the small town feel and rich agricultural history in our area. I care deeply about the city and my neighbors.”

In addition, he said he is dedicated to “ensuring public safety, police and fire, but also the safe and dependable supply of drinking water, recreation and roads that all Goleta residents have a right to expect.”

Richards, who has lived in Old Town Goleta for eight years, said he is passionate about preserving the city’s beauty.

“Our city has changed rapidly in a short period of time, this growth has come with a cost and we have noticed the impacts on our traffic and visual character of our city,” Richards said.

“I will support a carefully managed plan that is sustainable and preserves our city’s character and quality.”

Richards holds a master’s degree in education from Pennsylvania State University, works as a policy analyst at UC Santa Barbara and has experience as a member of Goleta’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

He has been involved in various volunteer activities including the Pacific Pride Foundation, served on the board of the Fund for Santa Barbara, was board president of a 200-unit HOA in Old Town and chair of the UCSB Transportation Alternative Board.

Richards has earned endorsements from local community members including Goleta’s first-ever mayor and a two-term city councilwoman Margaret Connell.

Connell said the election this fall is the first time since 2010 that Goleta residents have had the chance to meet a new candidate.

“There was no election (in 2012 and 2014) because the only candidates were city incumbents,” said Connell, who has lived in Goleta for 60 years.

“This meant there were no forums, community dialogue and no opportunity to express concerns or change the direction of the city.”

Connell said there are multiple proposed developments in Goleta and Richards is qualified to evaluate new construction while “ensuring the building of the environment is designed to be sensitive to its setting.

“He understands the impact of commercial and residential projects on our congested roads. He’s ready to stand up, respond to the concerns of city residents and prepared to change the direction of the city.”

The filing period for candidacy nomination documents is July 18 to Aug. 12. Qualified candidates must be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter and resident of Goleta.

The two seats up for election this fall are currently held by councilmen Jim Farr and Tony Vallejo.

Election calendar:

July 18 to Aug. 12: Candidacy nomination period.

Aug. 13 to Aug. 17: Extended filing period, which goes into effect if an incumbent does not file nomination papers.

Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote.

Nov. 1: Last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Nov. 8: City of Goleta municipal election, consolidated with the presidential general election.

